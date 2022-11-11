Lana sends a message to Bloodline member and another WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Lana, also known as CJ Perry, sent a heartfelt message to Bloodline member Jimmy Uso and his wife, Naomi.

Lana was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years. While she spent most of her career as a manager for Rusev (aka Miro), she also wrestled a few matches towards the latter stage of her career. Lana was released from her contract in June 2021.

Twitter user @estglowwbanks recently posted a fan edit highlighting the love and relationship between Jimmy Uso and Naomi, which caught the attention of the former WWE star. Reacting to the video, Lana stated her love for the power couple.

"Wow this got me so emotional! I love you both so much,"- she tweeted

While Jimmy is an active member of the WWE roster, Naomi is yet to make her return to the company. The Glow and Sasha Banks walked out during a taping of RAW in May, which led to them being suspended and stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

While recent reports indicate that the duo could soon return to the company, there is still no definite update on their future.

Jimmy Uso will be in action on WWE SmackDown as Bloodline looks to make history

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in pro wrestling today. Led by Roman Reigns, the villainous faction currently holds both world titles and tag team titles in the men's division.

The Usos will have a chance to further cement the group's legacy on this week's SmackDown as they take on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston with the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line.

The New Day are the longest reigning tag team champions in the company's history, and Jimmy and Jey will have the opportunity to overtake them if they defeat Kingston and Woods.

The two teams came face-to-face on RAW earlier this week, where things turned a little personal. Xavier Woods stated that the Bloodline duo benefitted from their family legacy, while New Day had to build themselves from scratch. The Samoans were quick to fire back, noting that they had to carry the weight of their family's legacy, something New Day couldn't relate to.

The segment ended with a six-man tag team match between the two groups, with Riddle joining Woods and Kingston while Solo Sikoa aligned with his brothers.

