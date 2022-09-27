Lana sends a six-word message to Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE Superstar Lana had major praise for Dominik Mysterio on his recent Instagram post.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day in tag team action. Following the contest, Dominik took the wrestling world by surprise when he turned heel and attacked the babyfaces. Dom has since officially joined The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The young Mysterio recently shared a bunch of pictures on his official Instagram handle, in which he can be seen hanging out with members of The Judgment Day.

The post received a response from ex-WWE star Lana, aka CJ Perry, who had nothing but praise for Mysterio's heel turn.

"I obsessed with your heel turn [sic]," Lana wrote.

A screengrab of the former WWE star's response to Dominik's heel turn

Lana was once a hated heel on WWE RAW as well

The Ravishing Russian knows about riling a crowd up with heelish antics. In late 2019, she formed an on-screen romantic relationship with Bobby Lashley, much to the astonishment of Rusev (AKA Miro). This led to a months-long feud between the two men on WWE RAW.

The angle resulted in Lana and Lashley receiving massive heat from the WWE Universe. Things got out of hand at one point, as the heel duo began getting death threats on social media.

"I've gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email," she said. [H/T Comicbook]

Dominik Mysterio still has a long road ahead regarding promo work and in-ring skills. Fans are seemingly into his heel character, though, if their reaction to his promo on last week's RAW is any indication:

Making Dominik a part of The Judgment Day has certainly been a wise decision on WWE's part. It remains to be seen how far he will go on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Dominik's heel turn and alliance with Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far