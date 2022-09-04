A master plan by The Judgement Day? - 4 Reasons why Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWE Clash at the Castle

In one of the most shocking moments at WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned heel on his father and The Rated-R Superstar. He delivered a low blow to Edge and followed it with a clothesline on Rey Mysterio after their victory against The Judgment Day.

The character change has left every fan scratching their heads. The Cardiff crowd was shell-shocked by the moment and expressed their disappointment at Dom’s actions, garnering him a memorable heel reaction.

On this list, we will look at four reasons why Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4. A romantic storyline in WWE between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

A strange couple

Despite the number of beatdowns he suffered, Dominik Mysterio may have fallen for Rhea Ripley. The RAW before Clash at the Castle hinted at the same as he failed to hit her with a kendo stick, letting Rhea disarm him.

WWE could be planning a romantic angle with Dom and Ripley, centering on how the youngster will become a stalwart of The Judgment Day. His heel turn was inevitable as his run as a crowd-favorite wasn’t really impactful.

Following his inclusion and rapid rise, Dominik Mysterio may even eventually overthrow Finn Balor as the leader of The Judgment Day.

#3. He wanted to get out of Rey Mysterio’s shadow

Dom had his fair share of advice

Since his main roster debut, Dominik Mysterio has been overshadowed by the influence of his father Rey. The Master of the 619 naturally takes credit for their victories, and to make matters worse, he constantly nags his son over the slightest mistakes.

One can only take so much before losing patience. WWE Clash at the Castle was the moment where Dom finally had enough and decided to take his future into his own hands.

The 25-year-old doesn’t necessarily need to join The Judgment Day. He may begin a solo climb to the top of the roster, now that Rey is not holding him back with his decisions.

#2. It was an elaborate plan by The Judgment Day

The new Ultimate Opportunists

Dominik’s heel turn was teased even before the SummerSlam event in July. The company built up the anticipated turn to maximize shock factor. They certainly delivered the same at Clash at the Castle.

In July, Dom accepted the offer to join The Judgment Day. However, Damian Priest implied that “it doesn’t work that way.” The heelish trio may have wanted more from their potential inclusion and carefully deliberated a plan for him, which culminated at Clash at the Castle.

Turning on his father Rey Mysterio and Edge was Dom’s sure-shot way of earning a spot in The Judgment Day.

#1. Dominik Mysterio wants to retire Edge after Clash at the Castle

There was a brief moment on RAW when Dominik was upset by Rey Mysterio’s preference of Edge over him. He missed out on performing at Clash at the Castle because his father did not trust him.

This might be the reason why Dom turned heel on both Rey and Edge. He wants to prove himself as the better superstar and the best way to do so is by forcing WWE Hall of Famer into a rivalry. The new heel could eventually pull off a stunning victory by retiring Edge, courtesy of his newfound dark instincts.

‘Papa’ Rey Mysterio may even be next on his list!

