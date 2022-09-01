3 WWE Superstars who could turn heel and 3 who could turn babyface at Clash at the Castle

WWE’s upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event will be one of the grandest shows in the company's history. With a seating capacity of 74,000 +, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales will be a platform for top superstars such as Roman Reigns, Gunther and Bianca Belair.

Championships will be defended and bodies will be put on the line for WWE's biggest United Kingdom outing in 30 years. Several exciting character changes could also be seen in the event.

While some could be sudden, others might take their time. However, Clash at the Castle could be the start of several character transformations to the good or bad side.

In this list, we will look at three superstars who could turn heel and three who could turn babyface at Clash at the Castle.

#3. Dominik Mysterio turns heel at Clash at the Castle

Rhea Ripley has found her target

Dominik Mysterio was expected to betray his father Rey ever since they butted heads with The Judgment Day. However, a declaration by Damian Priest followed by a chair shot debunked all rumors of him turning heel on his father… or so we thought.

Had Dominik turned heel earlier, WWE wouldn’t have been able to capitalize on the shock factor. They want to catch the crowd unaware. While they could make more deliberate plans for it, Dominik’s transition to the bad side is still a looming threat at Clash at the Castle.

Dom could snap if Edge accidentally spears him again, similar to what he did on RAW. He is tired of being a punching bag and it is only a matter of time before he allows anger to consume him completely.

In another scenario, Rhea Ripley would trigger the youngster at ringside, only for Dominik to hit his father by mistake. Clash at the Castle could be the first major hint of a future heel turn.

#3. Sheamus turns face irrespective of win or loss

The Brawling Brutes

The Intercontinental Championship has evaded Sheamus multiple times in his career. The most recent case was Daniel Bryan putting a stop to his dreams in the IC title tournament semi-finals in 2020.

Now The Celtic Warrior has another opportunity to capture the gold by defeating Gunther in the upcoming event. The crowd at Cardiff would be ecstatic if ‘Grand Slam Sheamus’ does become a reality at Clash at the Castle. Such a grand reception could even make the new champion naturally turn face.

A similar change is also possible if Gunther is victorious at Clash at the Castle. WWE might stretch his feud with Sheamus over the next few months while Butch gets his rival in the form of Ludvig Kaiser. Eventually, The Brawling Brutes could become crowd favorites along with their leader.

#2. Asuka turns heel on Bianca Belair

Asuka could force her way into a title shot

The odds are in favor of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai inflicting defeat on their opponents at Clash at the Castle. Such a result would continue the feud between The Role Model and Bianca Belair, revolving around the “control” of the Raw women’s roster.

However, the defeat might be too bitter for Asuka to swallow. She has been on the losing end at big events for some time now. To make matters worse, the three-time Women’s Champion is nowhere near the title picture. She once was a legit threat to Bianca’s reign, but has been suffering from a drought of gold since WrestleMania 37.

The event in Cardiff is perfect to introduce a new addition to the Belair-Bayley rivalry. Blaming the EST of WWE for the loss, The Empress of Tomorrow may eventually snap and turn heel on her. She could use her signature green mist attack to signal the transition.

#2. Ludvig Kaiser turns face after Gunther’s potential defeat

WWE has been hinting at a face turn ever since Ludvig started competing in singles matches. His multiple losses have bought ‘shame’ to Gunther, who reckons his manager to be the only flaw in his otherwise dominant run.

Should he lose his Intercontinental Championship to Sheamus at Clash at the Caste, Gunther will naturally blame it on Kaiser’s incompetence. The latter could turn face after a potential split between the partners. In another case, Ludvig may snap and purposely cost The Ring General the title match.

WWE has done well in making Ludvig Kaiser’s transition to the good side a slow but painful process. Although a face turn is possible at the upcoming event, the company might develop more layers in the storyline before their eventual breakdown. A showdown at WrestleMania is the preferred option.

#1. Ronda Rousey could complete her turn

Suspended for attacking a referee at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been teasing a heel turn with her violent rampages. She is currently in police custody (kayfabe) for breaching the rules on the August 20 edition of SmackDown.

SmackDown Hotel notes that Rousey has already transitioned to the dark side. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not been listed as a heel on the internal roster of WWE. It seems like the company wants to make a final gesture with the superstar to highlight her heel turn.

Clash at the Castle could be that time. The Rowdy One might interfere in the match between Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan, ambushing any of the competitors. Her potential involvement will play a massive role in deciding the future SmackDown Women's Champion.

#1. Roman Reigns turns face after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Shades of Clash at the Castle?

Characteristic of a heel, Roman Reigns is hated by the majority of the audience as he has been empowered beyond limits. The Tribal Chief is holding both WWE world titles hostage, leaving fans and superstars scratching their heads.

However, Drew McIntyre could bring an end to his domination at Clash at the Castle. Be it home advantage or the company's desperation for a new champion, The Scottish Warrior has legitimate chances of becoming the new face of WWE.

A potential title defeat might turn Roman Reigns into a face. The hatred of fans will dissolve once the gold leaves his waist. It would be a slow transition, but WWE could hasten it by making The Tribal Chief acknowledge Drew’s victory with a handshake, similar to what Becky Lynch did at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns may also take a brief hiatus before resuming his career as a good guy.

The Head of the Table has teased a face turn multiple times by breaking character in WWE Live Events, dark shows and off-air segments. He is mingling with the crowd through his occasional babyface promos and could become a fan-favorite soon.

Here is why Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns turning face would be a good idea:

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like Roman Reigns to become a babyface in the future? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell