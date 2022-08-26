Potential update on Ronda Rousey's role ahead of Clash At The Castle and WWE heel turn

It has been reported that top star Ronda Rousey is expected to remain a babyface for the time being, and her heel turn angle could be put on hold.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet has always been a polarizing figure in WWE due to her in-ring persona not resonating with a certain portion of the fanbase. Following her actions at SummerSlam, where she attacked a referee, WWE suspended the 35-year-old star. Since then, she has been playing a more heelish character during her appearances on TV.

However, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Rousey will remain a "good guy" for the time being.

"The long-term idea for her was to be a heel, but obviously right now the storyline with her suspended and defying authority is for her to be a babyface," Meltzer wrote. (H/T NoDQ)

At the moment, Rousey is not on the card for WWE's next big premium live event, Clash At The Castle, due to her ongoing suspension.

Former Women's Champion wants a match with Ronda Rousey

As one of the biggest stars in WWE, the UFC Hall of Famer has many women waiting in the wings hoping to face her.

During a recent interview with James H. Williams, former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. stated that she would love to face off against Ronda.

"I would love a match with Ronda Rousey. You know, a few weeks ago, we were at Madison Square Garden and Doudrop was having a tantrum in the middle of the ring. Ronda Rousey came out, cleared the ring, and I'm looking for a lot of revenge, you know. It's exciting, you know, for me." H/T Sportskeeda

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has not been in a televised match since she failed to recapture her title at SummerSlam, but she has wrestled at several live events.

Who do you want to see Rousey face next? Let us know in the comments section below.

