WWE Clash at the Castle: 5 moments from SummerSlam 1992 that could be recreated in the upcoming event

After almost 20 years, WWE is hosting a Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom. Clash at the Castle will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3. It is one of the biggest events in history, with an expected seating capacity of more than 70,000.

Interestingly, the matches at the upcoming event could mirror some of the iconic moments from the previous event. WWE SummerSlam 1992 took place at the Wembley Stadium in London and featured legends such as Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, and Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Interferences, errors, or massive title wins could play a huge part in making it happen.

In this list, we will take a look at five such moments from SummerSlam 1992 that could be recreated at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Edge and Rey Mysterio (with Damian Priest) vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (with Rhea Ripley): An error almost costs the whole match

Watch where you're going!

The most recent inclusion in the WWE Clash at the Castle card guarantees Edge a chance at finishing what he started. The Master of the 619 also has a bone to pick with The Judgment Day. However, things could get diresome if they aren’t careful.

The Rated-R Superstar accidentally speared Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW, courtesy of Rhea Ripley shoving the babyface in the veteran’s charging path. She might pull off a similar stunt at the upcoming event. The Eradicator could prove to be a major threat, especially when Dom might be vulnerable at ringside.

Be it Rey or Edge, the veterans striking Dominik could recreate a similar error which occurred at SummerSlam 1992. The Natural Disasters gained the upper hand against the Beverly Brothers due to their strength and size, but Earthquake, by mistake, executed an Avalanche on Typhoon. This allowed Beau and Blake Beverly to make a comeback in the match.

The Natural Disasters eventually laid waste to their opponents. Edge and Rey Mysterio could pull off the same after their initial troubles at Clash at the Castle. Yet, the attack on Dominik would increase the evermore rumors of the youngster turning heel in the future

#4. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky: A moment in itself

In a rare coincidence, the six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle could mirror the six-man tag team match at SummerSlam 1992. Jim Duggan and The Bushwackers faced the Mountie and the Nasty Boys in one of the most electrifying matches of all time.

The upcoming event could witness a similar ending to the one previously held in the UK. Duggan and the Bushwackers were babyfaces who defeated their tyrannical opponents, garnering a massive pop from the crowd. Bianca Belair's alliance could also achieve the same after crushing Bayley's stable and suppressing The Role Model's need to control the women's roster.

Midway through the match in 1992, all six gladiators started brawling inside the squared circle. The shift in momentum was a moment to behold, which could be recreated at WWE Clash at the Castle. The feuding parties of Bianca and Bayley have brawled viciously multiple times on SmackDown and their showdown might end in a similar fashion.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle: The Original Bro won’t rest in peace

A rivalry with still no conclusion

Riddle is determined to wipe the smile off his rival’s face at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, things may not go according to plan.

Seth Rollins has a history of pulling out all the stops whenever he considers himself to be on the losing end. Adopting the extreme, The Visionary could smack Riddle with a weapon, preferably steel steps to literally add insult to injury. He would then execute a barrage of Curb Stomps to take The Original Bro out of commission once and for all.

This would bring an unfortunate end to the match similar to The Undertaker vs Kamala at SummerSlam 1992. The Dead Man was dominating his opponent in the climax but got hit by a pith helmet. He was brutally assaulted afterwards by The Ugandan Giant and his two comrades, seemingly beaten to unconsciousness.

Yet, The Undertaker rose in his trademark style, striking fear in the hearts of his enemies who scurried away. Riddle could recreate this moment in his own way after Rollins has played his part at Clash at the Castle. This would highlight the characteristic determination of The Original Bro while hinting that he is ready for some Extreme Rules action later this year.

#2. Gunther vs. Sheamus: An achievement worthy of a massive pop at Clash at the Castle

A staredown before the epic clash

Having won a Fatal-5 Way Match on SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior has put an end to his losing streak and is looking forward to better times. He will be up against Gunther, giving his utmost for a chance to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Sheamus could pull off a British Bulldog on Gunther at Clash at the Castle and win his first Intercontinental Championship similar to the WWE Legend. In the 1992 event in the UK, Bret Hart was dethroned by Bulldog after an exhausting 28-minute match. The home crowd was raucous in their celebration of The Union Jack Power’s victory and the same reception could be for ’Grand Slam Sheamus', creating a moment for the ages.

Both Bret Hart and The British Bulldog were popular babyfaces vying for the Intercontinental Title in the New Generation Era. 20 years later, the same gold will be on the line, but two heels will fight for supremacy. Whether the fight between Sheamus and Gunther surpasses the legendary main event of SummerSlam 1992 is a question that will be resolved in time.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Interference recreates an iconic moment

Could The Scottish Warrior survive the onslaught at Clash at the Castle?

The crowd at SummerSlam 1992 witnessed an iconic match between defending champion Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Championship. Both superstars pushed themselves to the limit, striking each other with a multitude of signature moves. The proceedings unfolded smoothly until Ric Flair and Curt Hennig decided to interfere in the match.

Taking the place of The Nature Boy and Mr. Perfect, the memorable moment could be recreated by Jimmy and Jey Uso in the upcoming event. Drew McIntrye has been ambushed by The Usos multiple times on SmackDown. They are a legitimate threat to his chances at WWE Clash at the Castle, having even interfered at the main event of SummerSlam 2022.

However, The Scottish Warrior has the capability to single-handedly crush The Bloodline. He retaliated with their attacks, booting each member of the heelish trio with a Claymore Kick. He just needs to repeat the same at Cardiff and bring an end to the dictatorial rule of the Tribal Chief.

Unlike the disappointing outcome ending in SummerSlam 1992, where the match ended with a countout, Drew McIntyre becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in front of his home crowd would be a fitting conclusion to Clash at the Castle.

