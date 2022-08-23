5 amazing facts you need to know before WWE Clash at the Castle

Although WWE's primary fan base has always been in the United States, the company has also built large audiences in other geographical areas. The United Kingdom has forever been a fantastic crowd at pro-wrestling events.

Over the years, fans have seen multiple stars from the United Kingdom shine in the squared ring, and the likes of Drew McIntyre, Dynamite Kid, and Paige are prime examples.

As we get excited for the next Premium Live Event in the UK, let’s go through five amazing facts you need to know before WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. The first WWE Stadium event in the United Kingdom was in 1992

The Natural Disasters retained the WWF Tag Team Championship against the Beverly Brothers

1992 was one of the most monumental years in the history of the business as stars like Bret Hart, Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan dominated the landscape.

It was also the year when the company held its first-ever stadium event in the United Kingdom. The event was SummerSlam 1992, which took place on Saturday, August 29, 1992, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The match card was stacked with stars. The Ultimate Warrior challenged "Macho Man" Randy Savage for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. The storylines leading up to the event were amazing as all fans invested their attention in The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#4. Outstanding audience in 1992

The Wembley Stadium was stacked in 1992

SummerSlam has always been one of the biggest pay-per-views as fans always watch blockbuster bouts take place on the show.

While WrestleMania 1992 saw an amazing crowd of over 93,000 people, SummerSlam was on a similar level.

The attendance broke several records as a whooping total of 80,355 members of the then WWF Universe attended the show.

While WrestleMania's attendance has crossed over 100 thousand people in recent years, the 80,000-strong crowd for SummerSlam is somewhat astounding.

#3. British Bulldog stole the show

FabiShow @fabien_fichaux In celebrating the 30 years of this legendary match between Bret Hart and British Bulldog Twitch Drops returns NEXT WEEK (for one week) Special Fusion Event SummerSlam 1992 Cards of these two legends #WWESuperCard In celebrating the 30 years of this legendary match between Bret Hart and British Bulldog Twitch Drops returns NEXT WEEK (for one week) Special Fusion Event SummerSlam 1992 Cards of these two legends #WWESuperCard https://t.co/i6s4QGqwTs

As noted earlier, SummerSlam 1992 was an amazing event that featured the top stars of the time in the business.

In one of the main events, Bret "The Hitman" Hart defended his WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship against "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith.

After a fierce battle, "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith defeated his opponent to become the new WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. The match was well-received by the fans and is still remembered to this date.

#2. The first WWE Stadium event in The United Kingdom in over three decades

Jai @Recklessjai124 Can’t wait. Next week. This logo is awesome too. Clash at the castle is going to be sick Can’t wait. Next week. This logo is awesome too. Clash at the castle is going to be sick https://t.co/IAXqIkrqyp

On September 3, 2022, fans will witness Clash at The Castle 2022. The event will be the first WWE Stadium event in the UK in over 30 years.

The show will feature several top stars in the company. Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against UK's own Drew McIntyre.

The match has been teased for over a year and it will not disappoint. The Scottish Warrior may become the new champion, ending Reigns' 700+ day title reign.

Fans will also witness Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka battle it out with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in a six-woman tag team match.

#1. WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 will take place in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

Ed Sheeran has also performed in The Principality Stadium

Now that we know Clash at The Castle 2022 will be a blockbuster event, let us get some insights about the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Considering that a vast audience will attend the show, the promotion will host Clash at The Castle from one of the biggest stadiums in the UK.

The Principality Stadium is famous for having the only fully retractable roof on a UK stadium, also used by the Welsh Rugby Union. One can witness the stadium's magnificent structure from all parts of Cardiff.

It is also one of the strongest stadiums in the world, made up of 56,000 tons of concrete and 200,000 nuts and bolts.

Are you excited about the event? Let us know in the comments section.

Tune in to WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 - LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on September 3, 2022, from 10:30pm IST.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA