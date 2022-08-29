"I could watch this 1000 times"- WWE legend's son reacts to Bret Hart's iconic feud with legendary rival

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. reacted to Bret Hart's iconic match against The British Bulldog at SummerSlam 1992.

The rivalry between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog (Davey Boy Smith) has stood the test of time. The brother-in-laws redefined tag team wrestling with their memorable battles while teaming up with Jim Neidhart and The Dynamite Kid, respectively.

The two legends collided in an all-time classic bout at SummerSlam 1992. The match saw Bulldog's unexpected triumph over Hart for the WWF Intercontinental Championship. The match remains a memorable affair even after three decades due to its stellar in-ring and story-telling aspects.

AEW's young gun Brian Pillman Jr. has been honing his craft under Tony Khan's promotion. One-half of The Varsity Blondes recently took to Twitter to express his admiration for the afore-mentioned match:

"I could watch this 1000 times today and still learn something new each time," said Pillman Jr.

Top AEW star hailed Bret Hart for his generosity in a recent match featuring Brian Pillman Jr.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been vocal about their respect towards Bret Hart. FTR has often paid homage to the WWE Hall of Famer by performing his signature moves and donning tribute-intended gear.

The Hitman was recently seen in the FTR's corner against the duo of Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Dax Harwood heaped praise on his "lifetime hero" for performing The Sharpshooter at FTR's request:

"Getting to perform with my hero–not just my favorite wrestler, but my lifetime hero–it was the greatest night of my career. We asked Bret if we could finish the match with a triple sharpshooter. Bret said, ‘I haven’t done a sharpshooter in 10 years.’ Then he paused, thought about it, and said, ‘But I’ll try it.’ It didn’t go the way he wanted, but he f------ tried it. That’s the type of man he is," said Harwood.

Bret Hart managed FTR tonight.

It's only been five years since Brian Pillman Jr. made his in-ring debut, and he has plenty to soak in. It will be interesting to see if Bret Hart responds.

