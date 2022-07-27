WWE announces that Riddle suffered brutal injury on RAW

Riddle was attacked by Seth Rollins this past week on RAW and WWE has now revealed that he has suffered multiple injuries.

Riddle was part of the main event tag team match alongside The Usos, The Street Profits, and Roman Reigns before Seth Rollins made his way out to the ring following the match. Riddle was then beaten down by Rollins and Curb Stomped onto the steel steps, which has seemingly led to the injury.

Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. https://t.co/JYauGAXuAN

As part of this week's episode of The Bump, it was revealed that Riddle had suffered a brachial plexus injury which is also known as a stinger. This injury also means that his match against Rollins this weekend at SummerSlam has been postponed since he won't be medically cleared to compete.

