Watch: Roman Reigns breaks character in hilarious interaction with a 2-year-old fan at WWE event

Roman Reigns is the fierce Tribal Chief. He is the hated leader of Bloodline and demands that everyone should acknowledge him. However, he was just defied by a 2-year-old fan at ringside during a WWE event in a viral video.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion always stays in character on television. But when he's away from the camera at WWE events, he's not always strict about his demeanor. In the past, he's broken character numerous times to interact with fans in the ringside area and even acknowledged that he might not be at WWE live events in the future.

Now, in a viral video, Roman Reigns can be seen breaking character once again to interact with a young fan. The fan was with his parents at ringside when Reigns was walking by their seats. The child "mean-mugged" Reigns with an adorable pout.

At first, The Tribal Chief walked past the seats without noticing. However, upon noticing, he looked back at the fan, leaning forward as if unable to believe what he was seeing.

Later on, he pouted at that same kid during his match. The interaction was hilarious, and given that Reigns is the father of five children in his own life, he knows how to act with young fans.

You can check out the hilarious interaction below:

Roman Reigns is quite interactive with fans when the cameras are not rolling

In the past, Reigns has interacted with several fans when the cameras are not rolling. On one such occasion, Reigns was competing in a match when Jimmy Uso spotted a young Tribal Chief fan at ringside.

Reigns went on to talk to the fan several times at ringside, who proceeded to coach him about what to do in the ring.

On that occasion, the fan was Jarrius Robertson, who is not only a huge Roman Reigns fan but is also a WWE Hall of Famer. He is a survivor of two liver transplants and is battling a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia. The disease has led to him going through several surgeries and has unfortunately stunted his growth.

While Reigns continues to dominate on television, fans will appreciate the small glimpses they get to see of the actual Tribal Chief.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Debottam Saha