WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns' last house show? Unified championships on the line (Cedar Rapids 05/22)

Roman Reigns headlined WWE's Sunday Stunner Live Event in Cedar Woods this week on 22nd May 2022. The show featured top stars from SmackDown with the Unified Tag Team Championships on the line, while Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Ricochet's Intercontinental Title was also on the line.

Over the last few weeks, there have been reports that Reigns might take some time away from WWE Live Events, which was proven true thanks to a promo by The Tribal Chief at the end of the night.

According to reports by WrestleZone, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his title in the main event of the show. After the match was over, he then addressed the crowd, saying that it could be his last live event.

Roman'sstans @Christi01092003 #wwe Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #wwe #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) https://t.co/9GdgleGtGQ

Roman Reigns also celebrated his title defense in front of the crowd, soaking in the moment. His match against McIntyre was brutal, with The Scottish Warrior giving him a run for his money.

Other than Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Cedar Rapids featured a packed WWE show with top stars

Overall, fans at Cedar Rapids witnessed a packed card.

Aliyah defeated Shotzi in a well-contested match. The two have been battling at WWE Live Events for quite some time now.

Ricochet also successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Title against Sami Zayn successfully, much to the latter's dismay. Zayn was once again wearing a Bloodline t-shirt for most of the match.

The newly unified tag titles were also defended on the show. The Usos defeated Los Lotharios, The Viking Raiders, and Ridge Holland and Butch to retain them.

The show also saw Gunther defeat Drew Gulak, Raquel Rodriguez defeat Shayna Baszler, and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Jinder Mahal. Natalya was also at ringside for Rodriguez's match.

The overall results from the night are as follows:

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Championship

The Usos defeated the Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, and Ridge Holland & Butch to retain the unified Tag Team Championships

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Aliyah defeated Shotzi

Gunther defeated Drew Gulak

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

With Reigns now possibly missing future live events, fans will have to wait to see if there is any change in The Tribal Chief's televised appearances as well.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha