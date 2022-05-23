Sami Zayn steals fan's sign and tears it up at WWE event while wearing Bloodline shirt

Sami Zayn might call himself an unappreciated genius, but his luck has not sided with him for a long time. The former Intercontinental Champion didn't do well at tonight's WWE Live Event at Cedar Rapids, and the fans in attendance didn't make things any easier for him.

During the live event, Zayn challenged Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for him, the champion was in excellent form and defeated him after connecting with a huge dive from the top rope as the crowd looked on.

However, even before the match could start, Sami Zayn had already antagonized the crowd in a way only he could. He entered the match, talking on the mic and mocking the crowd while wearing a Bloodline shirt. He then saw a sign supporting his opponent for the night - Ricochet. He immediately stole the sign and tore it up.

Sami Zayn has been campaigning to be a part of The Bloodline for a while

Zayn has been trying to be a part of The Bloodline for quite some time now — or at least ally himself to the faction. He has approached Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to talk about how he can assist them. Heyman, in turn, shrewdly manipulated him for the faction's purposes.

Two weeks ago, on an episode of SmackDown, he had Sami Zayn face Riddle, who defeated him.

Originally, the plan had reportedly been for Zayn to be involved with The Bloodline in the opening segment of this week's show as well. Unfortunately, plans reportedly changed, and he instead faced Shinsuke Nakamura later in the night. Even there, he wore a Bloodline shirt, showing where his allegiances lay.

The same night, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unite the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The coming weeks will reveal if Zayn will become more involved in this storyline or not.

