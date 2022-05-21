Shinsuke Nakamura defeats former Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura scored a decisive win over former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The two stars have history with each other back in their time in NXT. Shinsuke Nakamura's first opponent was Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016, with The King of Strong Style winning the bout.

The duo became partners on the blue brand several years ago, and were later joined by Cesaro. On tonight's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamua and The Master Strategist collided once again. He defeated Zayn via pinfall, giving the latter another loss on the record.

During the show, Sami Zayn once again wore the Bloodline t-shirt as he did last week during his match against Riddle. He has been trying to get on Roman Reigns' good side for a few weeks now. He even proclaimed his acknowledgement to The Tribal Chief once.

The Bloodline, which comprises of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, is one of the most dominant groups in the history of the company.

They've been the focal point of SmackDown for a while now, and it makes sense that the former NXT Champion wants to be a part of it. However, it's highly unlikely that he'll officially be part of the group.

