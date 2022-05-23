Former champion was reportedly listed to appear in Roman Reigns segment on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off last week’s episode of SmackDown alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief previewed his cousins’ Tag Team Title Unification Match against RK-Bro, but another name was seemingly slated to join The Bloodline in the ring.

The Bloodline now shares six belts between the three members. After The Great One defeated Brock Lesnar to become a unified champion, The Usos held two belts of their own after they defeated RK-Bro to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles.

A report from Fightful Select stated that Sami Zayn was listed to appear in SmackDown's opening segment, but nothing came to fruition. Instead, the Conspiracy Theorist went on to face Shinsuke Nakamura, where he was unfortunately defeated.

There is no further update as to why Zayn’s inclusion alongside Roman and his faction was scrapped.

Sami Zayn acknowledges Roman Reigns

Zayn seems to be making efforts to make friends with the most influential stable in the brand, The Bloodline.

The relationship started in April this year, when the self-proclaimed locker room leader reported to Roman Reigns that Drew McIntyre was getting friendly with RK-Bro. This then resulted in the Tribal Chief sending The Usos during Zayn and McIntyre's lumberjack match.

Their interactions didn't end there, as Sami continued to insert himself into the stable. Prior to his first match with Nakamura, Paul Heyman approached the superstar to relay an important message. Heyman shared that the undisputed champion respects and appreciates Zayn's efforts.

And during his recent matches on the blue brand, the former Intercontinental Champion has sported a Bloodline shirt and has been fighting different opponents on behalf of the stable.

It willl be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will embrace Sami Zayn's vision of becoming a part of the Bloodline.

Edited by Neda Ali