Sami Zayn continues to shine in his role of 'WWE disturber'

When WWE signed Sami Zayn in 2013, they probably weren't quite sure what they were getting. The former El Generico wrestled under a mask for the majority of his career and never spoke. They didn't exactly have a good litmus test on whether or not he could develop in their system.

Today, that same guy is a top-notch WWE Superstar and capable of delivering some of the best promos in the business. He's funny, goofy, engaging and witty on the microphone. And his name (believe it or not) happens to be Sami Zayn.

Zayn has come light years from his time on the indie scene during his time with WWE. For someone who was once more of a cult hero on the bingo hall run, he's now a household name and a legitimate star as part of The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment.

Although he's already won numerous titles in the promotion, he's one of those special grapplers who doesn't need a championship to 'get over' with the audience. His natural charisma is enough for him to hold their attention.

You have to admit --- There aren't many guys who could get pinned by a giant mousetrap and somehow still keep their heat. Somehow? He's managed to do just that.

Currently, Sami Zayn finds himself as the main 'disturber' when it comes to WWE storylines

For some strange reason? Zayn always seems to find himself in the middle of everyone else's affairs. He embraces that role wholeheartedly, and it usually gets him into some kind of comical calamity.

In the past several weeks, he's been meddling in a dangerous place: around the Big Dog's yard. He's getting deathly close to a dangerous run-in with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After labeling himself as the 'locker room leader', Zayn has been acting on behalf of The Bloodline, even though they never asked him to. It's another facet of of his somewhat aloof, somewhat calculating character. You never know if he's really stupid enough to believe his schemes will work, or if he's just playing dumb as a means to an end. He pulls it off with perfection.

Of course, these stories usually end the same way, with Zayn getting his comeuppance from a more powerful force on the roster. He has become the ultimate foil, and in that role he's helped advance quite a few storylines. Especially recently.

Zayn is a rare breed of sports entertainer that combines those two words effectively. He is a tremendous athlete in the ring and can have a good match with anyone. He's that versatile.

However, he also understands the entertainment aspect of the show and is willing to turn himself into a clown whenever the call arises. He knows how to make himself just annoying enough to drive the crowd crazy. That well-rounded ability makes him such an important part of WWE today, and why he will eventually go down as one of the greatest performers of this era.

An old song says that everybody plays the fool sometimes. Sami Zayn just happens to do it better than most.

What do you think of Sami Zayn's performance in WWE? Do you think he could have a Universal Championship reign someday? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell