Update on Roman Reigns potentially taking time off from WWE

A new update has emerged regarding reports of Roman Reigns potentially taking some time off from WWE after SummerSlam this year.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has signed a new deal with the company, including lesser dates.

The Head of the Table is currently not scheduled for July and August, which includes weekly tapings and house shows. He's being advertised for Money In The Bank and SummerSlam, both of which are set to take place in July.

The Tribal Chief is also advertised to appear on the September 9th episode of SmackDown and further. This has caused speculation that Roman Reigns won't be on WWE TV for an extended period of time.

However, Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline has taken to Twitter to put the rumors to bed. He reported that The Tribal Chief wouldn't be taking a break after SummerSlam. Instead, he'll be making fewer house show appearances moving forward.

"Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward. It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off. He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ," wrote Zarian.

Roman Reigns' new WWE deal is similar to what Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar had

Dave Meltzer stated on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Head of the Table's new contract with the company is similar to what Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar had.

Meltzer said that Roman Reigns is now valuable enough to command a lucrative deal along the same lines as Hogan and Lesnar.

"So, it's one of the perks of being there for a while and being valuable there because you can call certain shots," continued Meltzer. "He's got the power to maintain the championship and work fewer dates like Lesnar had and Hulk Hogan used to have, so he's going to be in a new phase in his life. He's got young kids and everything like that; he is in his mid to late 30s and probably wants to preserve his body a little more."

The Tribal Chief is approaching his second year as the reigning Universal Champion. He is also the current WWE Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' title run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

