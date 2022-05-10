Potential update on Roman Reigns' upcoming schedule - Reports

A major update on Roman Reigns' WWE schedule might be on the cards.

There has been rampant speculation about Roman Reigns' future among fans ever since he talked about starting a new phase in his career. Soon after, Dave Meltzer of WOR reported that Reigns had signed a new WWE deal, which is for fewer appearances.

An interesting note on The Tribal Chief's WWE schedule has now emerged. WWE is not advertising Reigns for any weekly tapings or house shows for July and August. After the June 24 episode of SmackDown, Reigns is only advertised for two WWE shows: Money In The Bank (July 2) and SummerSlam (July 30).

This could indicate that Reigns won't appear on WWE TV throughout the SummerSlam season. It should be noted that The Tribal Chief is advertised for the September 9 taping of WWE SmackDown and beyond.

Roman Reigns himself shared an update on his future in a recent Instagram post

Reigns' promo during the recent Trenton live event hinted that he would not stay with WWE for long, generating a lot of buzz among the WWE Universe. He has previously talked about the possibility of trying his hand at a Hollywood career.

Last night, The Bloodline defeated RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the main event of WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Hours later, Reigns took to Instagram to share an update on his future. He was clever with his words and didn't give a concrete statement.

"Y'all freaking right now. Don't worry, The Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere... Unless I am, who knows? But anyways, what if that's the last one? Cause I mean, look at it, there's so much riding on us, we have all the titles," Reigns said.

Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is hands down the company's biggest asset. A star of the stature of Reigns is bound to have a big match at SummerSlam.

One wonders, though, how will the buildup to his SummerSlam match work if he isn't on TV for the entirety of July? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Angana Roy