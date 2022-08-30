A moment to cherish after 15 years, major star returns to WWE? - 5 Things that could possibly happen in Sheamus vs. Gunther at Clash at the Castle

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Celtic Warrior earned the right to be the challenger by defeating Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin, and Ricochet in a Fatal-5 Way Match on SmackDown.

The upcoming event in Cardiff will be the second time that Gunther puts his title on the line in a Premium Live Event. He had previously defeated Ricochet at Money in the Bank, having snatched the gold from the same opponent at WrestleMania 38.

In this list, we will look at five things that could possibly happen when Sheamus takes on Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Gunther retains his Intercontinental Championship

The Ring General continues to dominate

It’s unlikely that WWE would let the new champion be dethroned by the veteran, who has had his fair share of glory in the past. Although Sheamus is moments away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion, Triple H may look to the bigger picture and halt the plans for the future.

An apparent loss to The Celtic Warrior won’t be a good decision by the company as it might be an abrupt halt to Gunther’s huge push. The loss will suppress his potential, which would be a contrast to how he is hailed as the next big thing in WWE.

WWE Universe wants The Ring General to remain a top superstar, capable of clashing with the heavyweights of the roster. He is the fan favorite to win at Clash at the Castle, in all likelihood, and continue his winning streak.

WWE could lengthen his feud with Sheamus while Ludwig Kaiser gets his own rival in the form of Ridge Holland or Butch.

#4. Interferences call for WWE Extreme Rules

The match at Clash at the Castle has no stipulations added as of yet. This makes the title bout vulnerable to disqualification.

As always, Ludwig Kaiser will do his best to motivate Gunther and help him by distracting Sheamus. If things go south, he could even interfere in the match and save the day for The Ring General. Such a controversial ending will give Sheamus a rematch at the next event.

Gunther’s wife and WWE Superstar Jinny could also play a part in the upcoming event. The London-born ‘Fashionista’ will receive a grand reception from the home crowd in Cardiff, a moment that might garner one of the largest pops for a return.

#3. The Brawling Brutes cause a major upset to their leader

The staredown at SmackDown

Living up to their name, The Brawling Brutes have been targeting multiple superstars on SmackDown and WWE Live Events. Butch even recently assaulted Ludwig Kaiser while their bosses had a fierce staredown in the middle of the ring.

Butch and Ridge Holland have a volatile mentality. They would go by any means necessary to beat sometimes when their guard is down. While this has its perks for Sheamus, it could also cost him a match if the referee spots Butch or Holland messing around with Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

Although a possibility of such a scene wouldn't go well with the crowd in Cardiff. A clear result at Clash at the Castle is preferred as it would establish the dominance of one heel over the other.

#2. Sheamus turns face at Clash at the Castle

The Great White could turn face if he is a longtime rival of Gunther. Clash at the Castle will be the beginning of his journey to becoming a good guy.

It would be a welcome change for Sheamus as his heel run is getting stale. Looking back, he was mostly on the losing side before becoming the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Title. In fact, he had a streak of 11 losses, including at house shows and dark matches.

The Brawling Brutes could also join Sheamus in his role change. Fans want Butch to revert to Pete Dunne, a character well-liked by them, and there are rumors of such a transition. Ridge Holland would also benefit from the face turn as he is failing to make an impact as a heel.

#1. Gunther blames Ludwig Kaiser for his loss to ‘Grand Slam Sheamus’

Hints of a future breakup between the brothers

The seeds of a rift between the brothers have already been sown. Gunther’s dictator-like attitude is not going well with Ludwig Kaiser, whose chest still wears the marks of “punishment” he has received from The Ring General.

The Intercontinental Champion considers his manager to be a disappointment. Kaiser’s recent defeats are the only flaw in Gunther's dominance. Should he lose his title, The Ring General would snap and apparently blame Ludwig Kaiser in his frustration.

In a possible scenario, he would abandon his German partner after giving him a thorough beatdown.

Meanwhile, Sheamus would become a well-deserved Grand Slam Champion after 15 years of hustle. He could even turn face after his historic victory at Clash at the Castle, amidst a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

While Sheamus celebrates his victory, WWE could develop a feud between Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser after the Clash at the Castle. Both superstars may ultimately be involved in future title fights against The Celtic Warrior, who would play an important role in the rivalry as a champion third party.

