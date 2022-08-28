5 Reasons why Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes need to turn face in WWE

Former WWE Champion Sheamus and his partners Ridge Holland and Butch are yet to make an official face turn on SmackDown. But when they do, The Brawling Brutes have the potential to be an excellent babyface group.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history, and he's caught on with the fans in such a way that a face turn seems inevitable. With Clash at the Castle looming, the former WWE Champion needs to prepare himself for one of the most intense heels on the roster.

On September 3, Sheamus is set to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in Cardiff, Wales.

Is it time to turn the former WWE Champion face? Veterans like Vince Russo and Dutch Mantel seem to think so.

With that in mind, let's check out five reasons why WWE needs to turn Sheamus face.

#5. Sheamus is one of the most well-rounded wrestlers in the world

Sheamus @WWESheamus Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger. Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger.

The Celtic Warrior's resume speaks for itself. But when fans see him in the ring, it's evident that Sheamus is extremely talented and well-rounded. He can cut an engaging promo and deliver "banger after banger" at a moment's notice.

Despite falling out of the main event picture, Sheamus has kept honing his craft, becoming a standout player even when he isn't the one being pushed. It doesn't matter what division the Irishman competes in, whether it's singles or tag team, he always delivers.

In 2022, Sheamus has proven himself to be one of the most consistently entertaining wrestlers in the industry. His recent clashes with Drew McIntyre are a testament to his abilities in the ring.

#4. The Brawling Brutes have all the ingredients for a popular face faction

When looking at the gimmick The Brawling Brutes display on a weekly basis, the trio comes across as being genuine friends looking for a fight and a pint.

They also have a rabid, out-of-control beast in the form of Butch. He's already popular with wrestling fans with his former Pete Dunne persona during his days in NXT. And as Butch, he's more akin to a lovable madman than someone the crowd would like to boo. The way he randomly attacks seemingly anyone in his path is arguably hilarious and would work perfectly as a babyface act.

Sheamus is an intense brawler who has paid his dues in professional wrestling. He is funny, charismatic, tough, and believable in the ring. It would be easy to convince the WWE Universe to cheer for The Celtic Warrior purely based on the high quality of his performances. Cheers may even flow over to Ridge Holland just for his close association with the famed Irish Warrior.

#3. A hard-hitting heel could use a hard-hitting babyface

As the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has become one of the most feared heels on the main roster in a long time. When it comes to looking believable, Gunther's chops arguably make many other wrestlers' moves look like a child's play.

Sheamus might be one of the only wrestlers in WWE who could go blow for blow with the Austrian. WWE Universe appears ready to cheer for The Celtic Warrior, and the former champion could be the perfect foil for The Ring General to contend with.

But is Sheamus hard-hitting enough to win the Intercontinental Championship from The Ring General and become a Grand Slam Champion in the process? Fans will have to wait and see.

#2. The Brawling Brutes are already semi-babyface, but it's time to make the full face turn

When watching WWE programming in the summer of 2022, is there any good reason for fans to boo Sheamus and his buddies? Of course, plenty of fans may still be sour and accusatory about Ridge Holland's botch on Big E, but it was an accident and can happen to anyone.

However, when it comes to stories written for the three Brutes on weekly television, there's more reason to cheer than to jeer.

When the Brawling Brutes get into a fight, it's because that's what they love doing. And professional wrestling is all about loving a good fight. The motive behind their violence is that they're a group of friends who enjoy beating people up.

WWE shouldn't waste any time in fully pulling the trigger on a face run for the trio.

#1. WWE SmackDown could use a fresh babyface group

WWE SmackDown could undoubtedly benefit from an invigorated and fresh babyface faction on Friday nights.

The blue brand already has a new face act in the form of Hit Row, but they're currently finding their footing on the roster by seemingly feuding with the Maximum Male Models.

In the meantime, The Brawling Brutes could take the spot of a top-level trio who'd be a threat not only to Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser but to The Bloodline as well.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are seemingly no longer the top babyface performers that made them must-see characters on WWE TV. While they're stuck in a program with The Viking Raiders, Sheamus and his men could take the spot of the blue brand's babyface team that gets the crowd hot.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes potentially turning face? Let us know in the comments section below.

