Vince Russo on WWE heel possibly turning face at Clash at the Castle (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on the upcoming Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The European stars are due to go one-on-one in a televised match for the first time in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. Both men currently perform as heels on SmackDown, prompting speculation that WWE could turn one of them into a babyface.

Russo was WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew huge television audiences. On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, he explained why Gunther must retain his title at the event.

“You’ve gotta put Gunther over,” Russo said. “You have to put him over. The real way to do it is if they’re both heels, is for them to have a freaking war with Gunther going over and Sheamus giving him kudos. They’re two really bad people and he got the best of him. That’s really the right way to do it.” [6:13-6:45]

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion added that Sheamus could possibly become a babyface moments after the match.

“If you want to add insult to injury, when Sheamus kinda gives him the pat on the back, let Gunther say, ‘I don’t need your [approval],’” Russo continued. “Then at that point you could turn Sheamus babyface if you want.” [6:45-7:01]

How Sheamus became WWE's number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship

The August 19 episode of SmackDown featured a fatal five-way match between Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus.

With the Montreal fans behind him, hometown favorite Zayn looked on course to win the match at one point. However, Sheamus ultimately picked up the victory after pinning Corbin.

As a result of his win, The Celtic Warrior now has his sights set on capturing the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

