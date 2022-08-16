5 reasons why now is the perfect time for WWE to turn Kofi Kingston heel

Kofi Kingston was once one of WWE's biggest stars, riding high on the wave of KofiMania. But the former WWE Champion is now stuck in a lower-card feud with The Viking Raiders.

The longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champion has done it all as part of The New Day. Maybe in 2022, it's time for a change when it comes to the dreadlocked warrior. Although the crowd is still responding to Kingston's work somewhat, he's arguably being wasted in a role well beneath his talents.

The 41-year-old Kingston still has the potential to take his career to the next level. Potentially, one way to achieve this would be to turn Kofi heel for the first time in his singles career on the main roster. Here are five reasons why.

#5. The New Day act has probably grown stale

What else is there to do with The New Day? They've been around since 2014, dominating the tag team division and leading to the singles success of all involved.

They've become one of WWE's best acts, but like most acts that goes on for years and years, they've become stale. Their humor begins to lose its edge when it's the same routine.

Maybe it's time to move on.

#4. Kofi Kingston deserves a better spot on the roster

Kofi Kingston has been employed by WWE for nearly 16 years, becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. He's been tag team champion more than a dozen times, while also winning numerous titles in the singles division. The highlight of Kofi's career came at WrestleMania 35 with an emotional victory over Daniel Bryan, earning the Ghana native the WWE Championship.

Given Kofi's numerous accomplishments, wouldn't it be reasonable to believe that he's being misused on the roster? This type of treatment could justifiably cause frustration for a WWE Superstar and be the perfect storm for a heel turn.

#3. A heel turn could make Kofi Kingston a hot topic again

Kofi Kingston in 2022 isn't getting the same type of press he received during KofiMania. The four-time Intercontinental Champion is drifting away in a role that's getting very little attention compared to the heights of his career.

If Kofi were to turn heel for the first time in years, it'd grab headlines in the wrestling press, causing fans worldwide to once again take notice of the multi-time champion.

#2. Kofi might not need to wait for Big E or Xavier's return

Big E has been on the sidelines since March with a broken neck. Xavier Woods hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since late July. Kofi is left alone with no partner in the middle of a lower-card storyline.

Traditionally, when transitioning to being a singles competitor, the heel turn of a tag team wrestler is a betrayal from within the group. This then leads to the breakup of the duo or trio.

Kofi doesn't necessarily have to betray Woods or Big E to become a heel. SmackDown has other babyfaces he could target on his descent into darkness, such as Ricochet and Pat McAfee. And when his New Day brethren return, they could confront him for his villainous ways or join him.

#1. What has Kofi done lately?

The last time Kofi Kingston was a champion in WWE was back in April 2021. This was during The New Day's 11th reign as Tag Team Champions, but it lasted 26 days and ended at WrestleMania 37. Two months later, he attempted to regain the WWE Championship but was mauled by Bobby Lashley.

Xavier Woods was recently taken out by The Viking Raiders, leaving Kingston to fight the former War Machine himself. In 2022, so far, it's clear to see that Woods and Kofi are no longer the wrestlers who commanded the tag team division.

Kofi hasn't done much in 2022 when it comes to advancing his WWE career. A heel turn could be just what Kingston needs to get to the next level.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria