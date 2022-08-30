3 possible directions for the Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley storyline on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has had a lot of subplots running beneath the surface of their major storylines recently. One of the changes made by the new creative regime has been placing more emphasis on subtle storytelling. Speaking of storytelling, the most intriguing of them on RAW in recent times has been the dynamic between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

The Eradicator has become the bane of Dominik's existence, assaulting him multiple times during The Judgment Day's feud with The Mysterios. Fans will be intrigued to find out where the subplot leads in the coming weeks.

Here are three possible directions for the storyline going forward.

#3: The storyline could lead to a mixed tag team match

Could Beth Phoenix step in to halt the Ripley rampage?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are on opposite sides of the feud. Dominik and his father, Rey, have found themselves in the crosshairs of The Judgment Day for months. The next chapter of this rivalry will see Rey and old partner Edge face Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match at WWE Clash At The Castle.

Ripley's repeated utilization in the feud as a human shield for her male teammates suggests that another female star could be recruited to level the playing field. With The Eradicator's hands full, the two sides can engage in a proper mixed tag team action. Within the match environment, Dominik could even get his revenge on Ripley by delivering a 619 to his tormentor.

We have seen Rey deliver this move to female stars in the past, so there is precedent for such a direction.

#2: Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley could engage in a romantic storyline on WWE RAW

One of the unexpectedly hilarious results of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's interactions on WWE RAW has been a romantic innuendo attached to them by fans. As seen in the most recent segment where Ripley was easily able to disarm Dominik from his Kendo stick, she seems to have some psychological control over him. Should the former SmackDown tag team champion turn heel and defect to The Judgment Day, a romantic storyline could be in the offing.

Such a storyline would be a callback to the iconic on-screen relationship between Eddie Guerrero and Chyna. It could even help add personality to Dominik's gimmick and add a different layer to the stable's story. A romantic storyline could also cause interesting conflicts within both The Mysterio family and The Judgment Day.

#1: Rhea Ripley can continue to assault Dominik Mysterio as a way of establishing herself as a threat

Rhea Ripley's alignment with The Judgment Day has seen her mainly involved in the men's division so far. Ripley has barely competed in WWE programming since joining the group, and especially since returning from injury. She may thus find herself in danger of being forgotten as a top threat in the women's division the longer she stays in the group.

One way WWE can keep the threat of Ripley fresh on fans' minds is by continuing her physical dominance over Dominik. This subplot serves to enhance Ripley's heel persona while also garnering babyface sympathy for the Mysterio progeny. And when the time is right to re-introduce The Eradicator into the women's main event scene, the storyline can be brought to a close.

