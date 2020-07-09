Lana shares update on her mother; confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19

Lana had posted a tweet a short while ago, stating that her mother had been hospitalized.

Lana has now confirmed that her mother has tested positive for COVID-19

Lana has posted an update on her mother, who had recently been hospitalized.

WWE Superstar Lana recently took to Twitter and informed her fans that her mother had to be taken to a hospital. Lana stated that her mother was unable to breathe and had been shifted into the ER.

Lana's tweet led to fans coming in droves and sending their thoughts and prayers in this trying time. Additionally. several fellow Superstars reacted to Lana's tweet, including Renee Young, Peyton Royce, Carmella, and Natalya.

Now, Lana has posted an update on her mother, and confirmed via another tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lana provides an update on her mother's condition

Lana further stated that her mom is in the ICU, is asthmatic, and is on oxygen at the moment. Check out Lana's tweet below:

My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm over the past six months or so. The crisis brought the world to a halt, and forced major sporting events to shut down temporarily. WWE was forced to move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center, and hold the show without a live audience. Several WWE employees tested positive for COVID over the past few weeks, including former RAW announcer Renee Young, and WWE producer Jamie Noble.

Lana had been married to Bobby Lashley in storyline, but that came to an end a few weeks ago on RAW. Lana was then seen with Natalya on RAW and it seems that she could be managing The Queen Of Harts going forward.

The Sportskeeda community sends its prayers to Lana and her mother. We'll share an update with you on the situation as and when it becomes available.