Lana shares update on her parents' health condition days after they tested positive for COVID-19

WWE Superstar Lana had recently shared some unfortunate news with her fans on social media and announced that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after, Lana revealed that her father had tested positive as well.

Now, Lana has posted an update on her official YouTube handle regarding her parents' current health condition. Lana had stated earlier that her mother was having trouble breathing and was soon hospitalized. It seems that she is doing fine at the moment and has been off of oxygen for the past 24 hours or so. Lana added that her mother is now out of the ICU and is currently in a hotel room.

So my mother is doing much better. They have had her off of the oxygen in the hospital for over 24 hours. Now that's incredible, thank you guys for all of your prayers and positive thoughts. Her oxygen, um the thing she has to breathe in, is doing - it's like you don't want it lower than 90 and it's like 93 right now.

As for Lana's father, he is doing fine as well compared to a few days ago when he couldn't even get out of his bed for a whole week.

My dad is doing better. He's on about day 15 right now. He couldn't get out of bed at all for a week. Last week, he couldn't get out of bed, like he's not asthmatic like my mother is. My mom is very asthmatic and that's why it affected her lungs - my dad couldn't get out of bed, he was so weak. He thought he just had simple pollen allergies. Next thing you know he gets bedridden.

Lana recently finished her months-long storyline with Bobby Lashley, which saw her marrying the former ECW Champion and leaving Rusev in the process. Ever since Lana's fallout with Lashley, she has been spending a lot of screen time with Natalya.

Here's hoping that her parents come out of this unfortunate situation and go on to make full recoveries. As always, we will keep you updated about this situation.