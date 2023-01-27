Lana teases potential WWE return date

Could we see Lana make a return to WWE in the near future?

The Ravishing Russian was released by the company back in June 2021, and she hasn't returned to the in-ring competition since. However, it appears she might be looking to change that in 2023.

The former WWE Superstar recently took to social media this afternoon to tease a potential return to the company at the Royal Rumble this weekend as she danced around in a Wednesday Addams cosplay. Tweeting out:

"Would you rather see #Wednesday or Lana in the #RoyalRumble????," CJ Perry asked in a tweet.

Lana has said she's open to signing with WWE or AEW in the future

While several wrestlers love to tease Royal Rumble appearances at this time of year, Lana has kept her options open in recent months with the idea that she could either return to WWE or sign with All Elite Wrestling, where her husband, Miro, is.

While speaking with In The Kliq recently, Perry weighed in on the idea of both options.

"I'm open to everything in life," Lana began. "If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie's a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of CJ Perry's tweet? Do you think there's a possibility that we could see her in the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

