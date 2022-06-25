"I was very hesitant about signing, man" - Lance Anoa'i discusses how MLW offered him a contract

Lance Anoa'i has signed a multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling in May of 2022. He is the son of Samu from the Wild Samoans and is a cousin of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since debuting for the promotion in 2018, Lance has made regular appearances for MLW over the years. However, he was not a contracted talent until recently.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalolm, Malcolm noted that Lance has wrestled with MLW in the past and asked why he decided to sign a contract with the promotion this year.

"I was very hesitant about signing, man. They offered me a deal a few years ago, it was a little too long for me. Once I thought hard about it and saw the success and how well they are doing, especially with Jacob there, I wanted to be a part of it," Anoa'i stated. (2:50 - 3:12)

He revealed to have contacted MLW recently. The promotion wanted Anoa'i long-term and both parties agreed upon a multi-year deal.

"I contacted them about doing Philadelphia, they said 'man, we want you long-term.' The rest is history. I just signed a multi-year deal and I'm ready to just rock and roll!" (3:15 -3:29)

Lance Anoa'i has been a prominent figure in the independent circuit

Since debuting in 2010, the Samoan has wrestled in multiple independent promotions. He has faced the likes of MJF, Sonjay Dutt, Rich Swann and many more.

He had several tryouts with WWE as well. His last appearance with the Stamford-based promotion came on the May 27, 2019, episode of RAW. Anoa'i lost a match against Shane McMahon after Drew McIntyre's interference. The heel duo beat him down until Roman Reigns saved his cousin.

Anoa'i stated in a press release that it is a blessing to sign his first contract in professional wrestling after almost 13 years in the business.

He is now a part of the Samoan SWAT Team faction with Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Lance Anoa'i and Juicy defeated The S.A.T. (Joel & Jose Maximo) at MLW Battle Riot IV in New York City. Later in the night, Jacob Fatu won a 40-man battle riot match to earn a shot at the MLW World Championship.

It would be interesting to see how Anoa'i fares in MLW. You can learn more about him and the Anoa'i family here.

