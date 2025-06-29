Lance Anoa'i sends a cryptic message to Jacob Fatu after Solo Sikoa forms the new Bloodline; drops a huge hint

Lance Anoa'i sent a cryptic message after Jacob Fatu lost the WWE United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Sikoa won the US Championship with help from JC Mateo, Tanga Loa (Tonga Loa), and the debuting Hikuleo, now known as Tala Tonga. The win marked the 32-year-old superstar's first championship on the main roster.

On X/Twitter, Lance posted a photo of himself and Jacob Fatu, hinting at a possible alliance between the two in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf is heavily outnumbered against Sikoa's new Bloodline and could definitely use some help from his family members.

Check out Lance's post on X below:

Lance is currently signed to the NXT brand but hasn't debuted because he's been sidelined with an injury. He's not the only member of the Anoa'i family who has teased teaming up with Jacob Fatu, as Zilla Fatu also shared a cryptic message moments after Jacob lost to Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Fatu has found some backup recently in the form of Jimmy Uso. However, Big Jim didn’t show up when The Samoan Werewolf needed him the most tonight at Night of Champions.

The now-former US Champion will look to get back at Sikoa and his crew on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

