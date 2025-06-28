Zilla Fatu sends a cryptic message after Solo Sikoa forms a new Bloodline against Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions

Zilla Fatu sent a cryptic message a few hours after Solo Sikoa formed a new version of The Bloodline against Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions.

Sikoa defeated Fatu to win the United States Championship at the premium live event. The win marked the former Tribal Chief's first championship victory on the main roster. His only other championship accomplishment in WWE was when he captured the NXT North American Championship.

On X, Zilla sent a cryptic message, possibly hinting at a move to WWE in the future. His real-life Bloodline family member, Jacob Fatu, currently finds himself outnumbered, courtesy of Sikoa and his crew. Hence, The Main One could potentially step in to save his brother.

Check out Zilla Fatu's cryptic message on X:

Zilla Fatu is competing on the independent circuit, where he currently holds multiple championships across various promotions. The son of the late great Umaga has also shared the ring with top names, including Booker T.

Over in WWE, Jacob Fatu certainly could use the help of some of his family members, especially someone with whom he has already teamed up in the past. He has already found himself an ally in the form of Jimmy Uso. However, Big Jim was nowhere to be seen tonight at Night of Champions.

