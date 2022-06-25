"It was all love there" - Lance Anoa'i on WWE legend's reaction to the new Samoan SWAT Team

Lance Anoa'i is a part of the new Samoan SWAT Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau in MLW. The star recently recalled his family members' reactions upon learning about the group.

Lance and Jacob are members of the Anoa'i family. The former is the son of Samula "Samu" Anoa'i, and the latter is the son of Samuel Fatu aka (Tonga Kid/Tama). Both are cousins of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Anoa'i was asked if he had to get approval from the Anoa'i family to bring back the Samoan SWAT Team name. The original team comprised his father, and his uncle Solofa Fatu, aka WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

The MLW star said his family was happy to see the legacy being carried on:

"My dad and my uncle Rikishi, they started the whole Samoan SWAT Team. When they [MLW] brought the idea, I mentioned it to my dad and he was happy because his son is carrying the legacy. It is not just a random person trying to carry the Samoan SWAT Team. And then you got the Jacob part of the family... it was all love there and they [Rikishi and Samu] were happy for us." (5:15 - 5:36)

Malcolm asked what separated the new Samoan SWAT Team from the late 80s version. Anao'i stated that the new era is fun, but they are also beasts in the ring:

"Man, we like fun. We are fun and outgoing, but we are also beasts in the ring. Whenever you are with us three, you know it is going to be a party and a good time. Also, when it comes down to business, we know how to take care of it". (5:53 - 6:06)

He underwent shoulder surgery late last year for a torn rotator cuff but is back in action now. Lance Anoa'i recently wrestled at MLW Battle Riot in New York.

Did Lance Anoa'i ever appear in WWE?

Lance has appeared in WWE a few times over the years. In 2015, he teamed up with Rhett Titus in a loss against former WWE tag team The Ascension on the January 2nd edition of RAW.

Anoa'i teamed up with Garriston Spears on the February 1st, 2017 episode of NXT and lost to another former WWE tag team, The Authors of Pain.

His last appearance came in 2019 on WWE RAW. Shane McMahon battled Lance as a member of the Anoa'i family to further a storyline with Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre was a heel at the time and assisted Shane in the victory. Roman Reigns rushed to the ring and saved his cousin after the match.

Lance Anoa'i spoke about his match against Shane McMahon and said he loved working with him. You can check Lance's comments about his match against Shane-O-Mac on RAW here.

