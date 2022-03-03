IMPACT producer Lance Storm criticizes NXT's Duke Hudson

Former WWE United States Champion and current IMPACT Wrestling producer Lance Storm recently criticized Duke Hudson for hitting his opponent Dante Chen with Razor's Edge on last week's NXT.

Storm, who back in his wrestling days was lauded for his technical ability, criticized Hudson's finishing move. He replied to WWE NXT's tweet about the move with concerns about the finisher.

"Say hello to a concussion. This is not a safe move. 🤕 " Lance Storm tweeted

The 6 foot 5 Australian finished his match with Dante on NXT with his new finisher, Razor's Edge. The move saw Chen hoisted over his opponent's head and brought down with force, hitting the ring low on his back, resulting in his head whiplashing the mat. Although a concussion for Chen was not confirmed, the Aussie was criticized for his alleged lack of care for his opponent.

Other wrestlers chime in with likes and replies to Lance Storm's tweet

According to Wrestling Inc. and corroborated by Cultaholic, Storm's tweet saw many current and former wrestlers liking it. The names include but do not stop at- Edge, Happy Corbin, Mick Foley, Brian Pillman Jr., Deonna Purrazzo and Trent Barretta.

Many Twitter users agreed with the Canadian's assessment of the move. However, many disagreed with Storm's claim that the move was dangerous, instead saying that it was Dante's fault for not tucking in his chin while taking the move.

The original tweet was also replied to by Big Swole and Brian Pillman Jr.. Swole described her immediate reaction to the move and the landing. Pillman Jr. also agreed with the veteran that Chen's head hit "too hard."

Razor's Edge has been performed by many WWE Superstars in the past, including Razor Ramon, Sheamus, Damian Priest and Lance Archer. The move seems to have been banned sometime in the late 2010s, after a few wrestlers were injured after the Celtic Warrior performed his variation of the move on them. But the ban has since been lifted as Damian Priest and now Duke Hudson perform the move.

