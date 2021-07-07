Lance Storm pays tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

WWE Superstar Lance Storm paid tribute to the Bollywood icon Dillip Kumar after the latter's demise earlier today.

Storm took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Dilip Kumar's passing. Quoting a tweet that reported the death of the 98-year-old acting legend, Lance Storm tweeted:

"98 is a hell of a run. #RIP"

98 is a hell of a run. #RIP https://t.co/t1bCkVkfCV — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar is regarded as one of the greatest Bollywood actors of all time. His talent transcended language and culture, and he had a huge following all over the world.

Storm himself is a veteran of the pro-wrestling industry. Many inside the business consider him to be one of the best in-ring performers of his generation.

Lance Storm is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Lance Storm with the Intercontinental Championship

Lance Storm is well known for his run in WWE from 2001 to 2005, coming aboard following WWE's acquisition of WCW. Though he never won a world title in the promotion, he proved his worth by outwrestling countless notable names who would go on to become World Champions.

As part of the WCW invasion story, Storm received a push in WWE and won the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Albert on RAW. He lost the title to Edge a month later, ending his first and only Intercontinental Championship reign.

Storm decided to try his hand at tag team wrestling in WWE and was quite successful. He is a four-time tag team champion, winning the titles once with Christian, twice with William Regal, and once with Chief Morley. He later returned to WWE in 2019 as a producer.

However, he was furloughed from the promotion in 2020 as a result of the COVID 19 budget cuts.

