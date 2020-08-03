Lance Storm reveals crazy story about how he signed with WCW

Lance Storm was one of the greatest technical wrestlers of his time, but he never got a fair shot in WWE to show what he could do. His run in WCW before that was much different, though.

Lance Storm shined during his WCW run even though he never won the top title. Storm is, in fact, the only wrestler in WCW history to hold three titles at the same time. Storm was working as a producer with WWE until earlier this year when he was furloughed after the COVID-19 pandemic forced budget cuts.

Lance Storm was recently a guest on Sitting Ringside With David Penzer and he revealed the story of how he was signed by WCW and who first contacted him about signing with the promotion:

I got an email from a fan from my website that said you should contact Terry Taylor in WCW. He would be interested in your work. I’m thinking, who is this dumb mark? I’m thinking he is a fan. I don’t know who he is. A week later, I got another email from him and it’s an email forwarded from Terry Taylor. It says, if Lance Storm can contractually talk to us, we would really be interested in talking to him. Let him know that if he is able to legally talk to reach out to me. I did.

It turned out it was a 15 year old kid from Medicine Hat, Alberta who was Terry Taylor’s internet stooge. I guess if this kid saw someone on a wrestling show somewhere who he thought had promise, he would forward it to Taylor and he would actually look at it. So, I reached out to Terry, and I think the next day I was flown to Atlanta to meet with Bischoff and Russo and worked out my contract. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Lance Storm on the terrible gimmick Vince Russo pitched

Lance Storm (c) vs Juventud Guerrera



WCW Cruiserweight Championship (or the "Canadian 100 Kilograms and under Championship" as Storm calls it)



WCW Thunder



August 2, 2000https://t.co/31v8FBes1d pic.twitter.com/RjZZ7PjI5E — Mr Reslo II (@WrestFlashbacks) June 2, 2018

Lance Storm also went on to discuss a creative meeting with Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff after signing with WCW. According to Storm, Vince Russo had originally wanted him to debut as Eric Bischoff's illegitimate son:

He’s (Vince Russo) looking at me and said, off the top of my head, my first idea for you is for you to be Eric Bischoff’s illegitimate son because you have the same arrogant look on your face that he always has. I’m thinking, this doesn’t sound promising. I’m looking over at Eric and he is rolling his eyes.

Thankfully for Lance Storm, Eric Bischoff managed to nix the illegitimate son storyline. Storm went on to win multiple titles during his successful WCW run.