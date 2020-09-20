Bill Goldberg is a certified WWE Legend. The two-time WWE Universal Champion made his mark in the business when he arrived in WCW and ran through his opponents like Hollywood Hogan, Raven, and others.

While Goldberg was undoubtedly over with the crowds, he was considered quite stiff in the ring. Goldberg didn't hold back in the ring, but sometimes, he probably didn't realize his power. Bret Hart can attest to that, who considered him dangerous.

Bret Hart said that Goldberg was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers

Bret Hart has maintained in several interviews that Bill Goldberg was one of the most dangerous guys to work with over the years. In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin, he said: (H/T CBR.com)

"I mean for Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall Of Fame… He hurt everyone he ever worked with. You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with; he hurt everyone he worked with," Hart said. "I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had. And even when I worked with Bill, the last words I said to Bill before we went out and had that match that ended my career, I said, 'Bill, whatever you do out there, don't hurt me. We can do whatever you want, we can do anything, we can—just don't hurt me.'"

In a piece of footage shared on Twitter, Goldberg is seen taking on Jeff Jarrett, Kevin Nash, and Scott Steiner. As Goldberg hits Steiner in the face, he covers him, out of concern for his well-being. Lance Storm said that Goldberg broke his orbital bone, but Steiner didn't take time off.

Broke his orbital bone and Steiner didn’t take any time off. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 19, 2020

While Goldberg will be celebrated and still command a large fan base, others may never see him in the same light.