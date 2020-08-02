Lance Storm reveals whether he would wrestle one last match in AEW

Lance Storm was one of the producers furloughed by WWE back in April after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Storm was recently a guest on Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez. A fan asked Storm during te Q&A session about the possibility of wrestling Chris Jericho in a retirement match and whether he would be open to doing that with AEW.

Here's what Storm had to say:

Well, the idea of the match was mine. I had mentioned it for years and I think the first time I did Jericho’s podcast, we were wrapping up the show and he mentioned about ‘are you gonna have another match or are you done’ because I was [teaching] at the school already. I had mentioned that I had always wanted to do my last match with [Jericho]. I always thought it would be cool to have my first and my last match with the same guy.

I could have done it if I had just stayed retired after One Night Stand. But at that time I mentioned that it would be really cool if we could both have our last match together and we would both start and finish on the exact same note. He’s like, ‘that’s a great idea, let’s make a pact right now, let’s do it.’ We sort have agreed to do it but it’s going to come down to when he decides he’s willing to retire or whether I’m still at that point ready to have a match or whether we’ll just be two damn old guys in a sh***y building somewhere.” H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Lance Storm on whether he would wrestle Chris Jericho in AEW

Lance Storm went on to discuss the possibility of wrestling Chris Jericho in AEW. Storm was open to the idea and suggested that even if it wasn't in AEW, he would definitely wrestle Jericho on an indy show.

I would certainly be open to doing the last match with Jericho, I ‘d love to do it that way. If it was in AEW or Jericho-Storm promotions on some indy show we do for ourselves, I’d be open to anything.

Lance Storm wrestled for some of the biggest promotions in the world during his career including WWE and WCW. Storm is the only wrestler in the history of WCW to hold three titles at once. Following his wrestling career, Lance Storm concentrated on his wrestling school before returning to WWE as a producer in 2019.

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy.