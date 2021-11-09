''He probably shouldn’t spend an hour debating this point'' - Veteran comments on Seth Rollins' backstage debate with Rey Mysterio 

Lance Storm recently spoke about Seth Rollins and how easy he is to work with. The WWE veteran revealed that Rollins isn't hard to convince and goes with what he is told even if he disagrees with it.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Live, Lance Storm spoke about a backstage incident where Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio had been debating a major spot in their match.

While Rollins wanted to do it one way, Mysterio wanted to do it in a different manner. However, their debate was put to an end when Storm told Rollins to drop his idea:

''There was one time in particular. He was working with Mysterio. Again, he’s got like eight balls in the air. They’re debating this one spot into the near fall. He went to go the one way, and I’m like, ‘No.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Really?’and I’m like, ‘Yea.’ He said, ‘Ok’, and they went the other way. That’s where again, he has 87 balls in the air. I’m focused on this one thing, and he was willing to trust me that this is good. He probably shouldn’t spend an hour debating this point.'' said Storm

Lance Storm praised Seth Rollins

Lance Storm praised The Architect and said that he was very easy to work with. The former WWE superstar said he realized how much Rollins had to focus on and appreciated that he was willing to trust him on his decision over that one spot.

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins had a very personal and lengthy rivalry on SmackDown last year. During one of the matches Seth Rollins even took the 'eye' of Mysterio out of its socket.

Despite their on-screen animosity, it looks like the two former WWE champions got along well backstage and had healthy discussions about how their matches should go.

