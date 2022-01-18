Former WWE Intercontinental Champion slams Bobby Lashley-Seth Rollins booking on RAW

WWE veteran Lance Storm wasn't impressed by RAW's main event, which featured Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley.

This week's Monday Night RAW saw The All-Mighty go one-on-one against Seth Freakin Rollins. The match was interrupted by Lashley's former stablemates Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who attacked The All-Mighty to end the match via disqualification.

Jimmy and Jey Uso also showed up on the red brand, hitting Rollins with a double super-kick as a message from Roman Reigns.

Following the show, many fans and critics expressed their disappointment at the bout. Lance Storm took to Twitter to state that he did not like the idea of WWE booking two title contenders against each other.

The former Intercontinental Champion believed the company booked themselves into a corner with the match and the DQ finish was the only way out of it.

"I assume Lashley vs Rollins. Yeah you can’t book both title contenders against each other And deliver a finish,"- Lance Tweeted.

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will be in action at WWE Royal Rumble

Both Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will be challenging for world titles at the upcoming Royal Rumble. While The All-Mighty will be up against Brock Lesnar for the first time, The Architect will be in action against old rival Roman Reigns.

In a surprising turn of events at Day 1, The Beast Incarnate was added to the fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship, which he ended up winning. Lashley then defeated the other participants from the title match to become the #1 contender for The Beast Incarnate's title.

However, Brock winning the WWE title left The Tribal Chief without a credible challenger. Last week, the officials announced that Rollins would be Roman Reigns' opponent for Royal Rumble as Universal Champ seemingly defeated everyone on the blue brand.

The buildup to both matches has been excellent, with Lashley engaging in a war of words with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns decimating Seth Rollins on SmackDown. It's hard to predict what Vince McMahon has in mind for the titles, but fans will surely get their money's worth at the annual Battle Royal premium live event.

Edited by Angana Roy