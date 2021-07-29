Former WWE star on the appeal of Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Wrestling legend Lance Storm believes Karrion Kross should have debuted on WWE RAW as a possible challenger for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship.

Following a dominant year in NXT, Kross surprisingly lost his main-roster debut against Jeff Hardy on the July 19 episode of RAW. Speaking on the It’s My House podcast, Storm gave his opinion that Kross should have racked up some main-roster wins before challenging Lashley.

“I think in today's presentation Jeff Hardy is not the future of the company and Kross is presented like he could be,” Storm said. “And at the very least I personally feel that if you just squash three or four guys and then face Bobby Lashley, and got beat by Lashley, it's like at least it would have been a big moment of, ‘Oh s***, Kross v Lashley, this could be good.’”

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Kross was originally due to lose a rematch against Hardy on this week’s RAW. However, due to Hardy testing positive for COVID-19, Kross was booked to defeat Lee instead.

Lance Storm on the undefeated aspect of Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has never lost an NXT singles match

Becky Lynch repeatedly defeated WWE stars via submission in the weeks leading up to her character change in 2018.

Using Lynch as an example, Lance Storm thinks Bobby Lashley, facing an undefeated Karrion Kross, would have appealed to WWE fans.

“I think that win streaks and being undefeated still has value even in an era where so often we're taught that wins and losses don't matter,” Storm said. “The start of Becky Lynch's big run was about seven or eight weeks of just submitting women all the time and it led to her title match, and then when they tried to turn her after that, they got hot and she ended up being like the most over thing the business has seen in a decade.”

"@JEFFHARDYBRAND just made the biggest mistake of his life because in the end, everyone will fall and pray!"



The #WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross sends a warning to the Charismatic Enigma!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QJUlYoRdgj — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Moving forward, Bobby Lashley is expected to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. One night later, Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver 36.

