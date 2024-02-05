"Largely unimportant" - Top WWE Superstar weighs in on the drama surrounding Cody Rhodes and The Rock

WWE star Sami Zayn has provided his take on the recent drama surrounding Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania XL main event spot against Roman Reigns in favor of The Rock. The American Nightmare had recently won his second Royal Rumble in a row.

Rhodes and The Rock's actions led to a huge meltdown on social media, with fans all across the world trending the term 'We Want Cody.' The WWE Universe has made it clear that they want Rhodes to finish his story.

In response to the ongoing drama featuring Rhodes and The Great One, Zayn sent out a tweet claiming that there were much bigger tragedies happening daily in the world which made the wrestling drama seem not very important.

"I know that many people have many opinions about wrestling drama, and maybe I too would weigh in, if not for the fact that there are actual tragedies in the world happening daily that make wrestling drama seem largely unimportant," wrote Zayn.

Mark Henry proposed an interesting WWE WrestleMania XL idea for Cody Rhodes

Mark Henry believed that Cody Rhodes could leave WrestleMania XL with both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry stated that Night 1 of WrestleMania XL should feature two marquee matches with Rhodes challenging Seth Rollins and The Rock facing Roman Reigns. He said:

"The first night, you have basically two main events. You have Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins before The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns and The Rock. Roman Reigns wins and Cody Rhodes wins and Cody Rhodes says, 'You know what, I said I was gonna take it from you, and I meant it. Tomorrow night, you and the title for me and my title, all the gold in the main event tomorrow night.' Because that's what they're doing, so you might as well put everything on the line, and now you have Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes the very next night and the build-up for that would be unreal."

It remains to be seen which direction WWE is headed in terms of Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania XL storyline.

