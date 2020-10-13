Lars Sullivan returned to WWE this past week on Friday Night SmackDown after being away from in-ring competition for over a year due to an ankle injury. The Freak made his intentions clear as he bulldozed his way through Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle who had just got off from competing in a tag-team match against The Miz and John Morrison.

It seems like Lars Sullivan has found his first opponent in the ring since returning as he will be facing former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy, the man who he attacked last Friday, on this week's episode of SmackDown. Hardy will be looking forward to settling the score with Sullivan.

Recent controversy surrounding Lars Sullivan

Unfortunately, Lars Sullivan's sudden return has been marred with controversy which is also not sitting well with most members of the WWE Universe who have taken to social media to voice their displeasure. Sullivan was accused of harassing a woman on Instagram.

The woman, Annika Naidoo-Fuge is a yoga instructor who happens to be The Freak's former personal trainer. Annika revealed that Lars Sullivan made some unwarranted advances towards her and she decided to bring the issue to light.

There's no telling as to how this situation will affect Lars Sullivan's current run on WWE because there has been no official statement from the company till now.

Tonight on RAW, The Freak made a big splash again at the expense of The Miz and John Morrison. Sullivan laid out The Guru of Greatness with a Freak Accident and it will be interesting to see which brand he will end up on.