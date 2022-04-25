Former WCW star Lash LeRoux on the creation of The Misfits in Action

Retired WWE Superstar Lash LeRoux recently shared his insights on the formation of Misfits in Action (MIA) in WCW.

The Misfits in Action was a stable on WCW formed in 2000. The faction comprised of Lash LeRoux, Hugh Morrus, Chavo Guerrero, Booker T, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Jerry Flynn. LeRoux was also the tag team champion with Lieutenant Loco in WCW.

In a recent interaction with Shining Wizards podcast, the former WCW Superstar talked about how the MIA stable came into existence. He highlighted how Vince Russo and Ed Ferarra ideated the faction and the inspiration behind it.

“When Vince Russo and Ed Ferarra first came in, and they sat us down and said, 'look, we think you guys have great talent, and we’ve got two choices. We’ve only got so much space on a television show, and we can either find a way to throw all of you guys together into one segment, or we can send you home because we really don’t have anything creative for you.' We said, 'Ok, sure, we’re game for whatever,' and that’s when Vince [Russo] pitched us the idea of The Misfits In Action. And the way it was literally pitched to us was every show needs a little bit of comic relief to it. So he said, 'Bro, have you ever seen that movie Stripes? That’s you bro. If you haven’t seen it, go watch it, and I’m telling you, you’ll get over.',” LeRoux said. [1:49:15 - 1:50:04]

Lash LeRoux on cruciality of talent to be versatile for success in the industry

Lash LeRoux joined WWE in 2001 upon leaving WCW, ending his four-year stint with the company. LeRoux also had a spell with TNA (now IMPACT) before retiring in 2006.

During the interaction with the Shining Wizards podcast, the former Misfits In Action member also added that it is crucial for young talents to be versatile when trying to make it in the industry.

“If you’re young in the wrestling business, and if you’re trying to make a name for yourself, or you’re trying to create a spot for yourself, it’s so important that you’re able to be versatile and able to think on your feet and think in terms of how can I take the opportunity they gave me and make the most out of it." [1:48:34 - 1:48:53]

Check out the video below:

The former WCW Tag Team Champion is currently focusing on being a cartoonist and a caricature artist. During his time with World Championship Wrestling, Lash LeRoux showcased his artistic skills by creating a comic series for WCW Magazine titled 'Lashing Out.'

Were you a fan of The Misfits in Action stable back in the day? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the Shining Wizards podcast.

Edited by Debottam Saha