"Maybe we put you guys together in a stable" - Ex-WCW star recalls Vince Russo forming popular faction (Exclusive)

Lash LeRoux recently recalled Vince Russo introducing the idea of creating Misfits in Action in WCW. While the group started as comic relief on the midcard, it transformed into much more as time progressed.

LeRoux is best remembered for his time in WCW, where he was an active member of the roster from 1997 to 2001. One of the most memorable parts of his run was his role in Misfits in Action, a stable consisting of Hugh Morris, Lash LeRoux, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Booker T., Bam Bam Bigelow and Jerry Flynn. Multiple members of the faction won various championships during the last few years of WCW.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lash LeRoux discussed the formation of Misfits in Action.

"When that gimmick as a collective group was made, we were all friends already, we were all buddies, we had all traveled on the road together. We would train together, we would eat together so we were close and we considered ourselves family already but what brought us together was when Vince Russo came in. He said look I'm looking at you guys and I am looking at some very talented guys, I've got two choices, I either don't have anything for you on television, we can't really use you and have to send you home or maybe we put you guys together in a stable . . . The idea of [Misfits in Action] being that every show needs a comic relief and we were cool with that. We didn't have a problem with that," said Lash LeRoux

Lash LeRoux on Vince Russo's initial idea behind Misfits in Action

LeRoux further stated in the interview that Vince Russo wanted the Misfits in Action to take inspiration from the movie "Stripes." The faction started to gain popularity from the crowd and slowly began to build up steam.

The stable garnered so much attention that they were awarded various titles such as the United States Championship and the WCW Tag Team Championship.

