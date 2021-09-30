Former Tag Team Champion reveals Vince Russo's creative process backstage at WCW (Exclusive)

Lash LeRoux recently discussed working with Vince Russo in WCW. He specifically highlighted the former WWE head writer's creative approach for mid-to-lower-card talent.

Russo arrived in WCW in 1999 and soon brought a plethora of changes to the product. This included most of the roster members getting their own storylines regardless of their positions on the card.

Lash LeRoux went into more depth about the said matter while speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I'll say this about Vince Russo. There's two different schools of thought. I'm not saying one is better than the other or one is right one is wrong. When Vince Russo came in, [he] immediately decided that, 'Hey look. If you all are on the card, if you're part of the show - you're gonna have some kind of storyline to drive that character and keep it going.' That's A-mentality and it got great results in and of itself. Another way of putting on a wrestling show is what we were before Vince Russo came in which was - if you are on the under-card, mid-card or lower, you probably didn't have some storyline. If you did, it was a small issue. You're not written into a storyline, you're booked into matches . . . Vince Russo was the first person I ever worked with that walked in and sat down with me and said, 'Okay here's some ideas we have going forward,'" Lash LeRoux said.

Vince Russo also played a role in forming Misfits in Action, a stable created to serve the purpose of comic relief, which later turned out to be popular with fans.

LeRoux won the World Tag Team Championship as part of this faction in WCW.

Vince Russo's WCW tenure ended in 2000

In October 2000, Russo departed WCW, and shortly after, the company was sold to WWE. After briefly considering a position as a creative consultant in WWE, he eventually became an on-screen character and writer for TNA.

While Vince Russo isn't a writer at the moment, he reviews the current wrestling product over on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel.

