"I'll chop him in half" - Bobby Lashley delivers warning to NBA star trying to join WWE

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently delivered a warning to NBA star Dwight Howard after he's shown interest in a career in the promotion.

The All Mighty defended the United States Championship against Money in the Bank winner Theory at SummerSlam this past Saturday. Lashley emerged victorious and is now set to defend the title against Ciampa.

Meanwhile, NBA star Dwight Howard was recently present at the WWE tryouts in Nashville over SummerSlam weekend. The former Los Angeles Lakers player has expressed his desire to get into the squared circle and even win a title.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show, Bobby Lashley sent a warning to Howard. He stated that he would "chop" the NBA star "in half" and that the former Lakers player's height doesn't intimidate him.

"If he steps into the ring, I'll spear him and chop him in half. He's like a giant. He's 10 foot tall. I have experience with giants. I had Omos, threw him around, and he's half the size of Omos. I don't think he wants to go against the All Mighty. Babysteps," Lashley said. [H/T Fightful]

Dwight Howard said WWE is a "whole new ball game" for him

Howard was interviewed by Wrestle Rant following his tryout with WWE and said that he wanted to learn from everyone at the event.

He added that he wants to enjoy wrestling and be the best possible wrestler.

"I'm not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard, the basketball player. This is a whole new ball game for me. I want to be. I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be. If it leads down to this path where I am wrestlin[g], just enjoy it. I mean, you only get one life." [00:15 - 00:33]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Respect.



(via “I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard the basketball player.’… I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path.” - @DwightHoward on his WWE tryoutRespect.(via @WrestleRant “I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard the basketball player.’… I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path.” - @DwightHoward on his WWE tryoutRespect.(via @WrestleRant) https://t.co/7pwK3HalTd

The NBA star is currently a free agent after spending 18 years in the league.

It remains to be seen whether Dwight Howard can make his way to World Wrestling Entertainment. The NBA star may look to challenge Bobby Lashley after the US Champion's latest warning shots.

Do you think Dwight Howard could hold his own against Bobby Lashley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far