“I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard, the basketball player’” - Dwight Howard says he wants to be the best wrestler he can be after WWE tryout, says he wants to emulate Randy Savage

Dwight Howard has been one of the top NBA centers of the last 20 years, but he is now attempting to succeed in professional wrestling. Howard is trying out for the WWE, saying he is giving it his all to be the best wrestler he can be.

For NBA players, finding a career after their playing days has led to several unique career paths. While Howard hasn't officially retired from the NBA, at 36, the center may be looking for his next path.

Howard had a tryout with the WWE, where he is attempting to prove that he can succeed in professional wrestling. After his tryout, Howard gave an interview explaining how he is treating his attempt at professional wrestling.

“I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard, the basketball player,'" Howard said. "This is a whole new ball game for me. I want to be. I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path. Where I am wrestling and just enjoy it. I mean, you only get one life, you know.

Becoming a professional wrestler is something that NBA players have attempted before. One of the most recent attempts came from another LA Lakers and Orlando Magic center.

Throughout his career, Howard has somewhat followed in the footsteps of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Howard and O'Neal have played for the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers and could now be professional wrestlers.

While Shaquille O'Neal attempted a few wrestling matches in his lifetime, Howard appears to be taking it one step further. Instead of only making an appearance, Howard wants to give professional wrestling a legitimate attempt.

For Howard, joining the WWE would allow him to live out his childhood dream.

Dwight Howard has dreamed of being a wrestler like Randy Savage

Howard wants to emulate the wrestlers he saw as a kid, like Macho Man Randy Savage.

Dwight Howard wants to try professional wrestling because he was a fan as a child. In fact, Howard said during his interview that he dreamed about being a professional wrestler.

"If I have the opportunity to be a wrestler, that's something that I dreamed about seeing it as a kid," Howard said. "Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, just all these different wrestlers and I am actually one, that would be amazing."

Given who Howard said he looked up to as a kid, it makes sense that he "cut a promo" the way he did.

Cutting a promo is a significant part of professional wrestling, and Howard channeled the wrestlers of old with his promo. While he still needs polish to become a WWE superstar, he put on a show in his tryout.

