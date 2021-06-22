Last chance Money in the Bank qualification match and Strap match announced for next week's RAW

This week's episode of RAW saw some huge matches being held to decide the match card for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Riddle, Alexa Bliss, John Morrison and Naomi all sealed their places in their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches.

WWE plans on following up this week's episode with another exciting one scheduled for next week. The company confirmed two matches for next week's episode.

The first is a Strap match between former allies turned enemies, Jaxson Ryker and Elias. The former has been avoiding Ryker for a while, and even when they have stepped in the ring, The Drifter always finds a way to escape.

As such, Ryker has made sure to eliminate any possibility of that by having a Strap match scheduled for next week's RAW.

The second match was announced following the completion of the three qualification matches for the Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE confirmed that the losers, namely AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, will participate in a Last Chance Triple Threat qualifying match next week.

The WWE Universe is on for a heck of an episode next week. It will be interesting to see who will rise to the occasion and take that last place as a representative of RAW for Money in the Bank.

Xavier Woods put on an excellent performance but was destroyed by Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW

Xavier Woods in his match against Bobby Lashley

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW ended on a sour note for both the WWE Universe and The New Day, specifically the latter. The main event saw Xavier Woods take on Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell in what was a superb performance from both men.

Xavier Woods looked good throughout the match and had some great spots as well. However, he could do nothing against the dominance of the WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, who, despite having a shaky start, ended the match with a win.

Despite earning the victory, the All Mighty was not satisfied and proceeded to have MVP lock him inside the cell. He then went on to attack Xavier Woods while his partner Kofi Kingston looked on.

Things have escalated between The New Day and The Hurt Business, and it will be interesting to see how things move forward on Monday Night RAW.

Who do you think will win the final spot for Money in the Bank? Will Elias turn up for his Strap match? Let us know in the comments section below.

