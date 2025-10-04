"Last man standing" - Damian Priest issues brutal challenge to former AEW star

By Sunil Joseph
Published Oct 04, 2025 02:42 GMT
Damian Priest
Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE.com)

Damian Priest has been feuding with a former AEW star for the past few weeks. Now, the former World Champion has issued a challenge to this star.

Ad

Damian Priest has been involved in a feud with Aleister Black ever since the latter knocked him out backstage for trying to resolve the issues between him and R-Truth. They first locked horns on the 1st August episode of SmackDown, where Priest won by DQ. They competed against each other again on the 5th September episode of the blue brand. This time, Black emerged victorious. However, this didn't resolve the feud between the men. Last week on SmackDown, Black knocked out Priest backstage again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Aleister Black challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. During the match, Priest showed up at ringside and distracted the former AEW champion, allowing Sami to pick up the win. Later on in the night, the former World Heavyweight Champion was interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage, when he challenged Black to a last man standing match next week on the blue brand.

Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Drew McIntyre recently praised Damian Priest

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other. They were engaged in a heated and personal rivalry earlier this year. McIntyre and Priest competed in a street fight at WrestleMania 41 and then in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Despite their issues with each other, Drew McIntyre praised Priest during a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast. The Scottish Warrior said that Priest belongs in the WWE while also airing his frustrations.

Ad
"(Damian) Priest is someone that belongs in WWE, belongs on our roster. Big, physical, stands out wherever he goes, loves this industry but unfortunately during that time, I didn’t want to be doing anything but fighting for the title. When I say I feel like, it’s not feelings, it’s evidence but people don’t like to look at evidence. If you look at every moment over the past few years, everything I said is true and you see I can complain and whine and I’m disillusioned but I’m not. I got screwed," said McIntyre. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest will be able to end his feud against Aleister Black next week.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications