"Last man standing" - Damian Priest issues brutal challenge to former AEW star

Damian Priest has been feuding with a former AEW star for the past few weeks. Now, the former World Champion has issued a challenge to this star.Damian Priest has been involved in a feud with Aleister Black ever since the latter knocked him out backstage for trying to resolve the issues between him and R-Truth. They first locked horns on the 1st August episode of SmackDown, where Priest won by DQ. They competed against each other again on the 5th September episode of the blue brand. This time, Black emerged victorious. However, this didn't resolve the feud between the men. Last week on SmackDown, Black knocked out Priest backstage again.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Aleister Black challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. During the match, Priest showed up at ringside and distracted the former AEW champion, allowing Sami to pick up the win. Later on in the night, the former World Heavyweight Champion was interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage, when he challenged Black to a last man standing match next week on the blue brand.Drew McIntyre recently praised Damian PriestDamian Priest and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other. They were engaged in a heated and personal rivalry earlier this year. McIntyre and Priest competed in a street fight at WrestleMania 41 and then in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event.Despite their issues with each other, Drew McIntyre praised Priest during a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast. The Scottish Warrior said that Priest belongs in the WWE while also airing his frustrations.&quot;(Damian) Priest is someone that belongs in WWE, belongs on our roster. Big, physical, stands out wherever he goes, loves this industry but unfortunately during that time, I didn’t want to be doing anything but fighting for the title. When I say I feel like, it’s not feelings, it’s evidence but people don’t like to look at evidence. If you look at every moment over the past few years, everything I said is true and you see I can complain and whine and I’m disillusioned but I’m not. I got screwed,&quot; said McIntyre. [H/T Fightful]It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest will be able to end his feud against Aleister Black next week.