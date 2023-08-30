"Last ride with The Undertaker" - "Poetic" final Bray Wyatt appearance on WWE RAW breaks fans' hearts

WWE fans were left heartbroken as they took to Twitter to post about Bray Wyatt's final RAW appearance against The Undertaker.

Bray was one of the most talented and hardworking superstars in WWE. Even though his characters were unique, comparisons with The Undertaker were often made, because of his incredible on-screen supernatural skills, which made the fans reminisce about The Deadman's role on screen.

The duo were bound to cross paths in the business, but no one thought the late star's interaction with the legend would be his final appearance on the red brand.

Recently, a fan posted a photo of the duo from the RAW segment, and wrote how the WWE Universe thought Undertaker was passing the torch to Bray Wyatt, but instead, it turned out to be the latter's final appearance.

"We thought Taker was passing the torch but little did we know this would be Bray Wyatt’s last appearance on Raw," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Fans were left heartbroken and comments started pouring in as soon as they saw the post.

One fan wrote that it was poetic that Bray's last RAW appearance came against The Undertaker.

A fan tweeted that they saw this moment live and they believed it was legendary.

One fan wrote that the iconic pic from the segment will always be remembered by everyone.

Another fan wrote that whatever Undertaker whispered in Bray's ears should be left as a moment between the two, and there was no need for anyone else to know what it was.

Another fan wrote that they were grateful to witness the segment live.

One fan was glad the moment happened for The Eater of Worlds, because it would apparently mean a lot to him.

Bray Wyatt talked about comparisons with WWE legend The Undertaker

Sam Roberts of NotSam Wrestling recently shared a throwback post of an interview he did with Bray Wyatt, before the star's bout against The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania in 2015.

Wyatt said that he was not trying to imitate The Deadman in any way, and was trying to create his own legacy.

"I'm not trying to be Undertaker in no way, shape, or form. I'm trying to be Bray, and I'm trying to create my own legacy. So going forward, all these big matches, and all these giant things that I've done, and what I'll do in the future, it all will end with a message that I'll be remembered for," Wyatt stated.

Bray Wyatt's last feud came against LA Knight. The Eater of Worlds definitely managed to create his own legacy and will be remembered as one of the best in the wrestling business.

