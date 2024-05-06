Late change made to WWE live event match; major star replaced

A WWE Superstar was seemingly replaced in his match today at an event in France following this year's Backlash.

There were only five matches on the card for WWE Backlash but the crowd was lively for the entire night. The promotion also held a Live Event today at Arena du Pays d'Aix in Aix en-Provence, France.

On the arena's official website, Santos Escobar was advertised to battle Carlito in a singles match. However, the bout never took place and it was Bobby Lashley who squared off against Santos Escobar at the event today in France.

Santos Escobar recently revealed that it was Carlito who attacked Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania. Security footage of the attack was shown and the Puerto Rican star ran away from Latino World Order on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell reacts to Carlito's heel turn on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell enjoyed Carlito's heel turn on last week's episode of SmackDown and praised the veteran for his performance.

Carlito returned to the company at last year's Backlash to help Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest in a Street Fight. The veteran has since turned heel because Rey Mysterio wanted to team up with Dragon Lee over him at WrestleMania. Andrade was named as Lee's replacement after he was attacked, and the duo defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell reacted to the former champion's heel turn. He noted that he enjoyed it and got a kick out of the face Carlito made after the security footage was shown.

"I kind of liked it. Now, you have to have liked Carlito's face when he saw it; he threw him over there [at Rey Mysterio] and then he took off [laughs]. That was good," he said. [From 48:50 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Carlito is a veteran of the wrestling business and is a former United States and Intercontinental Champion in the promotion. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the Latino World Order moving forward on SmackDown.