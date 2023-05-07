Is Carlito returning to WWE full-time? Likely future after Backlash 2023

Carlito’s surprise return at WWE Backlash sent the wrestling world into a frenzy. The former Intercontinental Champion arrived in time to prevent Finn Balor and Dominik from costing Bad Bunny his Street Fight against Damian Priest.

Carlito’s surprise return begs to raise an important question. Is he returning to WWE full-time? The answer would be no because WWE has reportedly implemented a “hiring freeze” policy in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return to the promotion.

It was further reported that the hiring freeze had affected Triple H’s plans to hire Nick Aldis, Tama Tonga, and Brian Cage among others. Aldis has since signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Brian Cage, on the other hand, agreed to a five-year extension with AEW.

Carlito’s WWE Backlash cameo might be a one-off appearance. The 44-year-old wasn’t the only former star Triple H brought back for WWE Backlash. Former Attitude Era star Savio Vega also appeared earlier during the show.

The Puerto Rican hero first showed up during a backstage segment with Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio. Vega then appeared during the match to cause a distraction for Dominik and Finn till they were eliminated by the LWO.

Carlito returns to take out the Judgment Day at WWE Backlash

The San Juan crowd rose on their feet when they heard Carilto’s iconic theme song play at WWE Backlash. The hometown hero came running to the ring and immediately took out Dominik. He then delivered a kick to Finn Balor.

He then took out an apple to recreate his iconic act in front of the hometown crowd of San Juan. The former WWE star also allowed Rey Mystrio to deliver 619 on Dominik. The two then chased off the Judgment Day to the ramp.

The match ended with Bad Bunny grabbing the win over Damian Priest. San Benito then celebrated his win with the babyfaces at WWE Backlash.

