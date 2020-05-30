Drew Gulak was released earlier this month by WWE

The Wrestling Observer has reported that Drew Gulak has put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with WWE. It was reported earlier that week that Gulak had re-signed with WWE, and the former Cruiserweight Champion is expected to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Drew Gulak lost to Daniel Bryan in the first round of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. The very next day, news broke that Gulak parted ways with WWE after his contract had expired and the two parties couldn't agree on a renewal. Just ten days after his departure, reports emerged that Gulak had re-signed with thr company.

Latest on Drew Gulak's WWE contract situation

Reportedly, after his release, several promoters tried to reach out to Drew Gulak but he turned them all down as his heart was set on a return to WWE. Here's the latest word on Gulak's contract situation: (H/T PWMania)

“Drew Gulak is also back on Smackdown after both sides agreed to terms for a multi-year deal. During the week, some people we know had tried to contact him for dates and he turned people down and the word going around was that he clearly had a destination.”

Now that Gulak has signed a new contract, he is expected to continue his alliance with Daniel Bryan, who will face Jeff Hardy in the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament.